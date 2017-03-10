Palau Registry sets up head office in Pireaus, Greece

The tiny Pacific Ocean island of Palau has established its head office in Piraeus "one of the world’s most competitive shipping markets" saying the moves underlines the "registry's commitment to the Greek and European shipping sectors as well as providing worldwide support for shipowners".

The Palau International Ship Registry’s (PISR) new Piraeus waterfront headquarters will become the center of expansion plans and complements PISR's Houston, Texas office. The Piraeus office is headed up by PISR's ceo, Panos Kirnidis, who holds degrees in engineering and business management.

“Greece has always played an important part in the world of shipping and Palau Registry recognises this and why we have opened our Piraeus head office to ensure we can provide ship-owners and managers with a dedicated and reliable solution to the challenges they face," said Kirnidis.

“We have more than 30 deputy registrars worldwide and if needed, we can source surveyors, engineers and legal experts to handle any issue that arises for ship owners and managers. We have no concerns about our global reach for any of our services.”

An island country located in the western Pacific Ocean, Palau comprises an archipelago of some 250 islands of a total area of 466sq km and a population of around 18,000, and created the registry in 2010 and went into business in 2012.