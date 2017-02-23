Passing of baton at IBIA annual dinner

There was a changing of the guard at the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) 24th annual dinner, which drew some 1,000 attendees at the start of International Petroleum week in London on 20 February.

A week earlier Capt. Peter Hall (main photo) had retired as chief executive of the association, and was presented with a gift of appreciation at the dinner by IBIA chairman Robin Meech. Hall had more than doubled IBIA membership from 427 members to 890 during his three-year tenure.

He is succeeded by Justin Murphy (inset), a former ceo of Brightoil Shipping, Singapore, who took the opportunity of the dinner to address IBIA members or the first time. He said he was “proud” to take up the chief executive position, in an industry that should itself be “proud” of the role it plays in driving global trade and helping bring prosperity to communities around the world.

Earlier Meech had described IBIA as embarking on a new era, with growing membership, a new strategy and new management.

Bolstered by incorporation of the Institute of Bunker Buyers & Consumers, IBIA now enjoyed a stronger and more active presence at the IMO, he said, making valuable contributions on subjects such as implementation of the 0.5% global sulphur limit in 2020, he said.

Looking ahead, Meech anticipated that a key IBIA activity this year would be the drafting of a guide to good practice for bunker suppliers, as requested by the IMO. This will draw from the existing IBIA Port Charter, he said, an initiative which brings together key ports, including Singapore, Rotterdam and Gibraltar, to take a lead in promoting best practices for bunkering.

The IBIA chairman further stressed the importance of training and the use of modern technology like mass flow metering systems to increase professionalisms and raise standards in the industry.



