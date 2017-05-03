Patrick Verhoeven swaps ECSA role for IAPH

Patrick Verhoeven will leave his current post as secretary general of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) at end-August in order to take up the newly created role of managing director, Policy and Strategy at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) as of 1 September.

Verhoeven said that after a 25-year career working for various shipping-related association within an EU context, the last four at ECSA, he relished the “unique opportunity” that the new global role offered.

ECSA president Niels Smedegaard thanked Verhoeven for his “modernisation of the ECSA secretariat, commitment and contributions to the many important topics which the European shipowners community has faced during his tenure,” and wished him every success in his new role.

A professional recruitment company will now be appointed to help select a new ECSA secretary general.