  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Patrick Verhoeven swaps ECSA role for IAPH
News:Europe

Patrick Verhoeven swaps ECSA role for IAPH

Patrick Verhoeven swaps ECSA role for IAPH

Patrick Verhoeven will leave his current post as secretary general of the European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) at end-August in order to take up the newly created role of managing director, Policy and Strategy at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) as of 1 September.

Verhoeven said that after a 25-year career working for various shipping-related association within an EU context, the last four at ECSA, he relished the “unique opportunity” that the new global role offered.

ECSA president Niels Smedegaard thanked Verhoeven for his “modernisation of the ECSA secretariat, commitment and contributions to the many important topics which the European shipowners community has faced during his tenure,” and wished him every success in his new role.

A professional recruitment company will now be appointed to help select a new ECSA secretary general.

Posted 03 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in EuropePort & LogisticsRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top