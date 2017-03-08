  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Piraeus port one of the few successes in Greek privatiation programme
News:Europe

Piraeus port one of the few successes in Greek privatiation programme

Piraeus port one of the few successes in Greek privatiation programme

Privatisations have been a key plank of Greek international bailouts since 2010, but have reaped only EUR4bn ($4.23bn) so far versus an original target of EUR50bn due to political resistance and red tape.

Sale of the control of the Piraeus Port Authority (PPA) to China's Cosco Shipping has been one of the most successful privatisation deals struck to date.

Piraeus recorded the second highest increase in teu movements of all European ports in the decade, 2007 to 2016, according to data by shipping portal, porteconomics.com, reaching 3.675m teu in 2016 up 167.7% in the period.

The port recorded an 11.7% increase in teu handled in 2016 compared to 2015's 3.289m teu.

Volumes in 2016 made Piraeus the eighth largest container port in Europe, though far below the three biggest, Rotterdam 12.385m teu, Antwerp 10.037m teu and Hamburg 8.910m teu, but the Greek port's great potential was underlined by the fact the increase started late 2009, while in 2007 Piraeus was not among the top-15 container ports of Europe.

According to Cosco, 2017 has had a good start and in January Piraeus' three terminals handled 282,000 teu an increase of 12% on January 2016.

Posted 08 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

David Glass

Greece Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top