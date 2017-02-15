Port of Hamburg reports encouraging results for 2016

Port of Hamburg has announced positive results for 2016, boosted by a strong second half of the year.

Germany’s largest universal port achieved an uptick in seaborne cargo throughput, reaching a total 138.2m tonnes in the general and bulk cargo segments.

‘Seaborne cargo throughput in the Port of Hamburg again developed upwards with an increase of 0.3%,” said Axel Mattern, joint ceo of Port of Hamburg Marketing

“Stronger general cargo throughput offset a slight downturn in bulk cargo throughput. The Port of Hamburg is also contemplating a positive trend for 2017.”

The successful development of seaport-hinterland transport by rail was further during the year.

“Hamburg is further extending its position as Europe’s leading rail port,” said Ingo Egloff, joint ceo of Port of Hamburg Marketing.

“In 2016, 46.4 million tons of freight (up 1.5%) and 2.4 million teu (up 2.4%) were transported in/out of the port by rail – we are delighted about this record result. Now at 46.6%, the proportion of freight transported by rail received a further boost.”

After an initially modest start at the beginning of the year, container throughput picked up during the last six months, achieving a 1.0% advance over 12 months to 8.9m teu, while at 91.7m tonnes, total containerised cargo volume rose by 1.2%.

Other notable results

Container traffic with Asia – up by 1.3% at 4.7m teu.

Container throughput with Chinese ports – up by 1.6% to 2.6m teu.

Container services on trade routes with North and South America – up 2.9% at 1.2m teu.

European container trade – flat at 2.6m teu

Container traffic with Russia – up 4.5% to 453,000 teu