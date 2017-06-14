Port of Tilbury moving closer to expansion

  • Home >
The Port of Tilbury has taken a step forward in its planned expansion with statutory consultation set to start on 19 June.

The consultation will further seek the views of local communities and stakeholders plans to build a new terminal near the current port dubbed Tilbury2.

It is proposed to build Tibury2 on a 152-acre site that used to house Tilbury power station with a new deepwater jetty in the Thames.

The port has already undertaken a non-statutory consultation process earlier this year.

“Our plan to create a new port in Tilbury is an exciting opportunity for not only the port and the local area but for our customers who are seeking more space to expand their own businesses. Tilbury2 has the potential to create jobs and support the expansion and growth of the Thurrock area,” said Peter Ward commercial director of the Port of Tilbury.

“The local communities have provided valuable feedback when we undertook informal consultation events in April. As part of the formal planning process, we are now running further consultation events on our proposals.”

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

