President of Azerbaijan names subsea construction vessel at Baku Shipyard

Baku Shipyard LLC (Baku Shipyard), a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), has delivered the first subsea construction vessel (SCV) built in the region.

The vessel was named Khankendi by the President of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev, at a ceremony in Baku Shipyard on Wedndesday.

"We are proud to have designed and built this highly sophisticated SCV for the Shah Deniz consortium, the first such vessel to be built in the Caspian region. It is a demonstration of how Keppel O&M harnesses synergies across its global network of yards through Keppel Singmarine, Baku Shipyard and Marine Technology Development to deliver innovative solutions for Azerbaijan, which is a land-locked country,” said Abu Bakar, managing director (gas & specialised vessels), Keppel O&M.

The vessel will be deployed in the Shah Deniz field for 11 years and was specifically designed and built to install the biggest subsea production system in the Caspian Sea as part of the Shah Deniz Stage 2 project.