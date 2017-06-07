President Putin attends naming for first Yamal LNG carrier

Underscoring the political will behind Russia’s LNG ambitions President Vladimir Putin attended the naming ceremony of the first ice-class LNG carrier designed to serve the Yamal LNG project in the countries Far North.

The Christophe de Margerie built for the Sovcomflot (SCF) Group was named in Port Bronka, St Petersberg last weekend.

Speaking at the naming ceremony President Putin said: “I am extremely glad to welcome you at today’s solemn ceremony dedicated to the naming of Sovcomflot’s new Arctic LNG carrier. After successfully going through ice testing in March, the tanker has made her first call at the Russian port of Sabetta in the North.

“From now on, this modern vessel will bear the name of Christophe de Margerie, a French entrepreneur and a real, big friend of our country of Russia.”

Christophe de Margerie was the former ceo of Total and guests of honour at the naming included his widow Bernadette de Margerie, and his brother Jean-Marc de Margerie.

“This supertanker is honouring Christophe de Margerie, his special friendship with Russia and honouring his strong love of the sea. We, the family of Christophe de Margerie, see the naming of this tanker as a very special way that you have found to show us how much you care about Christophe as we too care about him. So we should like just to say thank you for that and wish a long life to this supership,” said Jean-Marc de Margerie.

The 172,000 cu m vessel is ice-class Arc 7 and the first in a series of 15 such LNG carriers being built to serve the Yamal LNG project.