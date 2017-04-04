  • Home >
  • Quartet of finalists selected for Young Entrepreneur Award
Sails, drones, data and satellites mark out the four finalists selected for the Young Entrepreneur Award 2017, organised by Nor-Shipping and YoungShip.

They are (pictured left to right):

Tuomas Riski (38), ceo of Norsepower, a late addition to the finalists after his company’s Rotor Sail Solution - a modernized version of the Flettner rotor – was selected for trials aboard a Maersk product tanker;

Christine Spiten (26), co-founder of Norwegian company Blueye Robotics, provider of drones for underwater exploration sold to the global consumer market, who recently took part in a marine litter mapping exercise;

Patrik Berglund (34), ceo and co-founder of Norwegian company Xeneta, an ocean freight pricing benchmarking and intelligence platform which aims to transform the shipping and logistics industry with data analytics; and

Joel Spark (28), co-founder of US company Spire which proposes a constellation of nano-satellites to provide accurate and cost effective AIS tracking, weather data and sea state awareness solutions.

“All of these entrepreneurs have identified key challenges and opportunities within maritime, before addressing them with potentially game-changing innovations,” notes Nor-Shipping director Birgit Liodden. “They are combining simple ideas with often complex technologies to deliver products and services that deliver real value to their respective markets.”

Winner of the award will be announced mid-April, with the presentation ceremony taking place on the opening day of Nor-Shipping in Oslo, which this year runs from 30 May to 2 June.

