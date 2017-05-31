Raytheon Anschutz introduces new electronic chart display and information system

Navigation firm Raytheon Anschutz has launched its new ECDIS NX software, a modern state-of-the-art design with 'smart' functionality to simplify processes and routines onboard ships.

The new electronic chart display and information system was introduced by Raytheon Anschutz at Nor-Shipping 2017 held in Oslo this week.

Bjorn Schroder, product manager for ECDIS explained: “We decided that navigators, the day-to-day user experts, should directly influence software design. So our objective was not only to explicitly consider the human element in all stages of software design, but to create a new portfolio of bridge navigation applications for seafarers with input from seafarers.”

ECDIS NX also includes smart functionality to simplify routines aboard including a route monitoring and track control with maximum chart display incorporating a one-click-access to frequently used functions such as chart settings, EBL/VRM, ZOOM and more.

Similarly smart-enabled, route planning is now a wizard-guided process and further utilizes intuitive principles such as drag-and-drop for waypoints. Other feature enhancements include a self-explaining route manager and comprehensive voyage planning tools.

Raytheon Anschutz pointed out that additional functions, traditionally associated with Integrated Navigation Systems (INS), are now available for standalone systems. These functions evaluate the various data within the navigation system and provide the operator with validated information while preventing any distraction from unnecessary alarms.

Raytheon Anschutz received type approval for the ECDIS NX in accordance with the latest ECDIS standards in May 2017. ECDIS NX is available standalone in the third quarter of 2017, and with full INS integration from end of the year.