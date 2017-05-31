  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Rickmers Group set to file for insolvency
News:Europe

Rickmers Group set to file for insolvency

Rickmers Group set to file for insolvency

German shipowner Rickmers Group is to file for insolvency after HSH Nordbank denied approval for planned restructuring.

Rickmers Group said on Wednesday that HSH Nordbank had “surprisingly” denied approval for the term sheet for financial restructuring, leaving insolvency as the nex step.

“HSH Nordbank has highly surprisingly informed Rickmers Holding that the board of HSH Nordbank has rejected the credit applications of Rickmers Group and denied approval to the term sheet dated 19 April 2017 and rejected further negotiations of the restructuring,” the company said.

The bondholders meeting scheduled for tomorrow to vote on financial restructuring was convened on basis of the term sheet.

“According to the assessment of the management board and supervisory board of Rickmers Holding the positive going concern prognosis of Rickmers Holding does therefore no longer apply. The management board of Rickmers Holding is forced to file for insolvency without undue delay,” Rickmers said.

The management board of Rickmers added it strived for restructuring in self administration and had initiated preparations. The bondholders meeting on 1 June will now only vote on electing a joint representative.

Under the planned restructuring HSH Nordbank would have become a major shareholder in Rickmers with Bertram Rickmers giving up 75.1% of his 100% ownership of the company.

Bertram Rickmers is from a five-generation German shipping family and the insolvency of such a major shipowners will send shockwaves through the country's shipping community.

Singapore-listed offshoot Rickmers Maritime filed for liquidation in April after bondholders failed to approve its restructuring plans in late 2016.

Posted 31 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeAsiaContainersFinance & InsuranceNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top