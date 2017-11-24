Rolls-Royce opens first Intelligent Asset Management facility in Ålesund

Ship propulsion and automation specialist Rolls-Royce Marine has launched its first Intelligent Asset Management (IAM) facility at the newly opened second-phase development of the high-tech Norwegian Maritime Competence Centre (NMCC) is Ålesund, Norway.

Located just next door to Inmarsat’s new office, the IAM Experience Space, as it is known, will enable Rolls-Royce to demonstrate how ship intelligence systems can use data to optimise fleet operations, improve maintenance regimes, and cut costs.

Effective connectivity is a key component in the roll-out and operation of Rolls-Royce’s data-based asset management systems and the company has recently signed a Letter of Intent with Inmarsat, enabling it to provide its new Energy Management System (EMS) over the satellite communications company’s high-throughput broadband service, Fleet Xpress. Rolls-Royce is therefore becoming an Inmarsat certified applications provider, supplying a service to its customers as a package, with connectivity already included, and therefore taking up no more of its customers’ bandwidth.

The new facility will provide Rolls-Royce with an opportunity to show its customers first-hand how highly sophisticated data analytics can improve the efficiency of relatively simple operations on board ship. Systems which the company will be demonstrating include its Energy Management and Equipment Health Management portals which can now be seen in real-time and in fully operational conditions.

Rolls-Royce Marine President Mikael Makinen admitted that it was sometimes difficult to convey the many commercial and operational benefits of new cloud-based digital technologies. “Now, with the opening of this [facility], the first in a number of planned Ship Intelligence Experience Spaces around the world, we can fully demonstrate for our customers the very tangible benefits from what is often considered an intangible technology,” he said.