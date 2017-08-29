Scotland eyes more North Sea decommissioning work

Port of Dundee operated by Forth Ports has signed an agreement with Norwegian industrial giant AF Gruppen to set up a decommissioning and recycling centre for North Sea offshore structures in the city.

AF has teamed with local group Dundeecom to set up a new company called AF Dundee to oversee decommissioning operations.

For its part Forth Ports has invested £10m in extending and strengthening Prince Charles V wharf at Dundee (pictured) in order to make it a hub for oil & gas and offshore wind activities.

“Decommissioning is a growing market, with spend forecast to reach £17bn over the decade to 2025,” Scottish Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy Paul Whitehouse said during a visit to the port earlier this month.

Separately, the Buchan Alpha drilling rig taken out of North Sea service earlier this year by operators Repsol Sinopec Resources UK arrived at the newly-extended Dales Voe deewyater quay in Lerwick, Shetland for decommissioning earlier this month. Buchan Alpha, which served 36 years in the North Sea, will be the largest platform ever dismantled in Lerwick, a procedure to be carried out by French company Veolia and expected to take about 17 months.