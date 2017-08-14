Shell beefs up presence in LNG bunkering

Oil major Shell is beefing up its move into the nascent LNG bunkering market with the delivery of a bunker tanker and charter of a barge.

On Friday Shell took delivery of the 6,500 cu m LNG bunker vessel Cardissa, which will operate out of the Gate terminal in Rotterdam.

Shell also inked a charter with a joint venture between Victrol NV and CFT for a 3,000 cu m bunker barge which will also operate out of Rotterdam with the flexibility to serve vessels from inland waterways.

“LNG as a marine fuel has an important role to play in the future energy mix,” said Steve Hill, executive vice president of Shell Energy. “With these bunker vessels, as well as the Gate terminal, Shell is demonstrating its commitment to building a robust and reliable supply chain to meet customer needs. With tougher emissions regulations on the horizon, we will continue to work closely with our customers and partners on cleaner energy solutions.”

It is the latest commitment to LNG bunkering by Shell, which in April agreed with Sovcomflot to supply LNG as marine fuel to the world’s first LNG-powered aframax tanker.