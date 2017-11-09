Shell celebrates 125 years in shipping

Shell International Shipping and Trading has celebrated 125 years in the business naming its latest LNG carrier after its first ever tanker, the Murex.

The new LNG tanker Murex joined Shell's managed fleet last week from her owners Teekay LNG Partners. She is named after the original coal-powered Murex launched in 1892 and the first oil tanker to transit the Suez Canal. The tanker was named after a sea shell a tradition the company continues to this day.

Rather than coal fired engines the new Murex is powered by an M-type, electronically controlled, gas injection (MEGI) engine.

Grahaeme Henderson, vice prresident, Shell Shipping & Maritime said: “Welcoming the Murex and her four state-of-the-art sister vessels to our managed fleet is the perfect way to celebrate 125 years of delivering energy around the world. We are extremely proud of our long maritime history and continue to drive innovation in the industry.

“Shell operates one of the largest LNG fleets in the world and delivers flexible LNG supply to customers globally.”

Shell manages a fleet for 40 LNG carriers and has over 50 on time charter giving it some 20% of the global fleet.