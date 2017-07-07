Shipping companies working with class to prepare for EU MRV

With the entry into force of the EU MRV (Monitoring, Reporting and Verification) regulation on CO2 emissions looming, shipowners are busy preparing monitoring plans for pre-approval by class societies or other emissions verification bodies.

ABS reports that it has now completed a monitoring plan assessment for the lead vessel in the Prime Tanker Management fleet. The process involves assessing that plans are aligned with the applicable requirements and verification that emissions reporting is prepared in conformance with the accepted monitoring plan, it says.

“As the first class organization accredited to perform EU MRV assessments, ABS is leading the way in helping streamline and simplify the compliance process for shipowners and operators,” commented Peter Fitzpatrick, ABS vice president for global marine.

Meanwhile, RINA Services reports that it has verified its first entire fleet – that belonging to the d’Amico Group, comprising 71 vessels – under EU MRV.

d’Amico’s Monitoring Plan consists of “a complete and transparent documentation of the monitoring methods,” said RINA, and also contains “all the ships’ relevant information and a description of the procedures, systems used for determining, recording and storing all measurements required by the Regulation.”

EU MRV will be mandatory for all vessels greater than 5000 gross tonnes calling EU ports as of 1 January 2018, with a CO2 Monitoring Plan for each ship to be submitted to an accredited verification body by 31 August this year.