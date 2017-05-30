  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Singapore Maritime out in force at Nor-Shipping
News:Europe

Singapore Maritime out in force at Nor-Shipping

Singapore Maritime out in force at Nor-Shipping

Maritime Singapore is out in force at Nor-Shipping 2017 underscoring the strong ties in shipping and offshore between the two nations.

The opening of the Singapore pavilion was graced Dr Lam Pin Min, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Health.

As has become a tradition the organisers of the pavilion have brought a taste of Singapore with Singapore High Tea receptions on the pavilion on the Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

On Wednesday evening the highly popular networking evening Singapore Nite @Nor-Shipping will be held for the sixth time offering a chance to.

Attending the opening ceremony (pictured L – R) were Chor How Jat, managing director, Keppel Shipyard; Andrew Tan, CE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA); Gina Lee-Wan, board member, SMF; Otto Tidemand, Honorary Consul-General of Singapore in Oslo, Norway; Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Health; Michael Chia, managing director (marine & technology), Keppel Offshore & Marine; Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman, SMF; Wong Weng Sun, president & ceo, Sembcorp Marine (partially covered); Kenneth Chia, executive director (designate), SMF, and Freddie Woo, council member, Association of Singapore Marine Industries.

Posted 30 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeAsiaLive From Nor-Shipping 2017News Emails
Tagged under
back to top