Singapore Maritime out in force at Nor-Shipping

The opening of the Singapore pavilion was graced Dr Lam Pin Min, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Health.
As has become a tradition the organisers of the pavilion have brought a taste of Singapore with Singapore High Tea receptions on the pavilion on the Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
On Wednesday evening the highly popular networking evening Singapore Nite @Nor-Shipping will be held for the sixth time offering a chance to.
Attending the opening ceremony (pictured L – R) were Chor How Jat, managing director, Keppel Shipyard; Andrew Tan, CE Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA); Gina Lee-Wan, board member, SMF; Otto Tidemand, Honorary Consul-General of Singapore in Oslo, Norway; Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Health; Michael Chia, managing director (marine & technology), Keppel Offshore & Marine; Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman, SMF; Wong Weng Sun, president & ceo, Sembcorp Marine (partially covered); Kenneth Chia, executive director (designate), SMF, and Freddie Woo, council member, Association of Singapore Marine Industries.