  • Singapore Nite spicing up Nor-Shipping for a decade
News:Europe

For those looking for an alternative to Norwegian salmon the Singapore Nite @Nor-Shipping has been spicing things up for a decade now.

In its sixth edition the Singapore Nite on Wednesday drew some 450 guests sampling the delights of Hainanese chicken rice, deep fried carrot cake, rendang and beef satay all cooked by chefs flown in specially from the Lion City.

The reception underscores the close relationship between two maritime centres, that could also be seen as competitors, and indeed there is now a reciprocal Norway Night during Singapore Maritime Week.

A man illustrating the strong links between the two countries is Singapore Maritime Foundation chairman Andreas Sohmen-Pao whose BW Group has extensive operations in both countries. In his speech to the receptions Sohmen-Pao noted that it was guest of honour's Dr Lam Pin Min, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport & Ministry of Health's, first overseas trip and was to the “land of the Vikings”, however very friendly Vikings. “In fact relations between Norway and Singapore have gone from strength to strength over the years,” he said.

Posted 01 June 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

