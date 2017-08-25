Skangas signs agreement to fuel ESL Shipping LNG-powered bulkers

Skangas has signed an agreement with ESL Shipping to provide fuel for its two new LNG-powered newbuildings.

The two ice-class 1A LNG-fuelled bulk carriers will start operation in the first half of 2018, with the first vessel Ms Viikki named in Helsinki in June.

“This agreement is a milestone for Skangas. Ms Viikki will be the first vessel that we will serve from the new LNG terminal in Tornio”, explains Kimmo Rahkamo, ceo of Skangas. “There will be more to come. The use of LNG in marine transport can deliver significant environment, economic and social benefits.”

Mikki Koskinen, md of ESL Shipping, said: “This is a large step towards even greener shipping. Our combination of latest hull design and numerous other energy saving measures together with usage of LNG as fuel will reduce the carbon dioxide emissions per ton of cargo transported by more than 50% in comparison to present generation of vessels.”