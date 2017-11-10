Smit Lamnalco orders four tugs at Damen

Damen will provide four ASD 3212 tugs, which will be delivered in 2018, for the Rotterdam-based towage and marine services company Smit Lamnalco.

“We decided to invest in four new Damen ASD tugs following the recent award of two important contracts – one in Australia and the other in Oman,” said Smit Lamnalco ceo Mauro Fernando Sales, as he announced the purchase during the Europort Exhibition in Rotterdam.

Smit Lamnalco has been a longstanding client of Damen Shipyards and has 55 Damen vessels in its fleet.

Two of the new Damen ASD 3212 tugs will head for the mining town of Weipa in Queensland, Australia in the third quarter of 2018, where they will be deployed on a Rio Tinto project.

“The move to acquire more Damen vessels is in line with our mission to standardise our fleet and to provide high quality, reliable vessels, which is particularly important given the challenging environments our vessels often operate in,” said Sales

“Smit Lamnalco has been a customer of Damen for many years, appreciating the experience and quality offered by the company. Additionally, in this particular case, the end-customer Rio Tinto had a strong preference for Damen ASD tugs for its project in Weipa. It was vital that we could deliver these vessels quickly from stock,” commented Jeroen van Woerkum, Damen shipyards sales manager Benelux,

In Oman, the two Damen ASD 3212 tugs will work at a terminal operated by the Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) in the Port of Sur. These tugs are due to be delivered in June 2018 and will be operated by the joint venture Bahwan Lamnalco Company (BLC).