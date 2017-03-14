  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Spliethoff books six ice-class multipurpose vessels at Ouhua Shipbuilding
News:Europe

Spliethoff books six ice-class multipurpose vessels at Ouhua Shipbuilding

Spliethoff books six ice-class multipurpose vessels at Ouhua Shipbuilding

Amsterdam-based shipping firm Spliethoff has booked six 18,000-dwt ice-class multipurpose vessels at China’s Zhejiang Ouhua Shipbuilding.

The first newbuilding, named Raamgracht, is scheduled to be delivered in January 2019, followed, in regular intervals of two months, by the remaining five sister vessels, named Realengracht, Reguliersgracht, Rijpgracht, Ringgracht and Rozengracht.

Financial details of the shipbuilding deal were not disclosed.

The ships are designed in accordance with the Polar Code and suitable to trade in remote areas such as the Arctic. The newbuildings will also be optimised for fuel efficiency and equipped with scrubbers to reduce their environmental footprint.

With a hold length of over 100 metres and heavy lift cranes which are combinable, the vessels are suitable to operate in the specialised breakbulk market with heavy and outsized cargoes.

Spliethoff currently manages a fleet of over 100 multipurpose, heavy lift, ro-ro and semi-submersible vessels ranging in size from 3,000-23,000 dwt.

Posted 14 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Thursday 23 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeAsiaContainersDry CargoShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top