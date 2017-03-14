Spliethoff books six ice-class multipurpose vessels at Ouhua Shipbuilding

The first newbuilding, named Raamgracht, is scheduled to be delivered in January 2019, followed, in regular intervals of two months, by the remaining five sister vessels, named Realengracht, Reguliersgracht, Rijpgracht, Ringgracht and Rozengracht.

Financial details of the shipbuilding deal were not disclosed.

The ships are designed in accordance with the Polar Code and suitable to trade in remote areas such as the Arctic. The newbuildings will also be optimised for fuel efficiency and equipped with scrubbers to reduce their environmental footprint.

With a hold length of over 100 metres and heavy lift cranes which are combinable, the vessels are suitable to operate in the specialised breakbulk market with heavy and outsized cargoes.

Spliethoff currently manages a fleet of over 100 multipurpose, heavy lift, ro-ro and semi-submersible vessels ranging in size from 3,000-23,000 dwt.