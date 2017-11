Statoil Petroluem has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Sembcorp Marine for a $490m FPSO hull and living quarters.

The LoI was signed with Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters following a tender for the turnkey EPC on a newbuild FPSO hull and living quarters by Statoil. The FPSO would be for Johan Castberg field development.

The contract value is estimated at $490m should Statoil proceed with the newbuilding.