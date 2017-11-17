Stone Marine Propulsion and NGC Marine form joint company

Stone Marine Propulsion in the UK and NGC Marine in China are teaming up to create a new supplier of propulsion and marine gearbox propulsion equipment.

The new company Stone Marine Propulsion NGC combines the UK company's experience in propeller design, hydrodynamics and metallurgy with the Chinese manufacturing expertise in marine propulsion and gearbox equipment. The joint company will market a range of marine propulsion solutions and marine gearboxes.

“Units are available to suit a wide range of vessel types and sizes, including merchant, commercial and offshore,” Stone Marine Propulsion said.

“Already available are CPP propeller systems, Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters of various types, and the company will also be custom designing and manufacturing propeller, shaft and rudder products built to ensure the best possible performance for the vessel to which they are fitted.”

A wide range of marine gearboxes are already available.