Successful renewals season for P&I Clubs and members

Several leading P&I Clubs have reported a satisfactory renewals season that ended this week on 21 February, with their members also presumably happy that no general rate increases were applied by most of the Protection and Indemnity insurance mutuals.

The UK Club reported member retention of over 99% and entered tonnage up by 2.5% to around 139m tonnes. The result followed the Club’s decision not to impose a standardised general rate increase but to negotiate premium levels individually to reflect any “specific risk” attached to a member.

“This year’s renewal has been characterised both by the continuing loyalty of our members and robust negotiation, particularly where loss ratios required corrective action by the Club,” commented Hugo Wynn-Williams, chief executive of Thomas Miller P&I, the UK Club’s managers. Just over 10m gt of business has been declined over the past year, demonstrating the Club’s ongoing commitment to quality, he added.

The Swedish Club reported a 4-5 % increase in entered gross tonnage, which followed growth of 8 % growth in 2016 and marked the second year in a row that the Club had delivered a zero percent increase to its members.

“We have closed this renewals period on a sound footing, enabling us to continue to support the needs of our members and to deliver on our promise of focusing on quality growth,” commented Swedish Club md Lars Rhodin.

The London P&I Club reported “a high level of support from members, with additional ships being entered from owners based in Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and elsewhere, as well as entries from nine new members, including owners from China and Turkey. The Club also saw growth in its fixed premium portfolio, especially on the charterers side.

“Organic growth along with the addition of a range of new members is consistent with one of the club’s key strategies, aimed at the careful spreading of our member base,” commented Ian Gooch, chief executive of the Club’s management team.