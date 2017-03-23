  • Home >
  Svitzer orders new tug for Southampton port
Svitzer orders new tug for Southampton port

Svitzer, provider of towage and marine related services, has signed a contract with Sanmar to purchase a newbuild 80-tbp escort tug for operations in the UK port of Southampton.

The new Robert Allan-designed, Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) escort tug has been specifically chosen for its manoeuvrability and reliability. The tug, named Svitzer Adira, will join the fleet in Southampton in early May.

The Rastar 2800 Class ASD escort tug design is principally intended to provide enhanced escort towing and is configured for demanding escort operations and maximum efficiency in handling large vessels in confined spaces. The tug is powered by two Caterpillar main engines.

Kasper Friis Nilaus, Svitzer Europe managing director, said: “Being one of the biggest and busiest ports in the UK, the port of Southampton frequently receives some of the largest container vessels which requires high performance tugs to turn around these ships within the limited berthing space.

Svitzer currently operates a fleet of five modern tugs in Southampton with varied bollard pull ranging from 60-80 tbp, deploying a number of different propulsions including ASD, ATT and Voith.

