  Swedish Club to give 4% P&I discount
Swedish Club to give 4% P&I discount

The Swedish Club is to offer a 4% premium discount to P&I members for 2017/2018.

The Club reported a 7.5% growth in P&I business for the previous year from both new and existing members and marine business reported a surplus of $11.8m.

On the back of the solid results the Club is offering a 4% discount to P&I members.

“We respect our shipowners and the challenges they face,” said Lars Rhodin, md of The Swedish Club. “This discount, on our 145th anniversary, has been made possible through a long-term risk management strategy which has also enabled us to set a 0% General Increase for two years in a row.”

Posted 31 March 2017

