Teenager jailed for violent attack in London on Singapore-based broker

Mowleed Abdullahi, 18, was jailed for 12 years for a vicious attack on Guy Broadley outside a London nightclub on 6 January.

According to the Evening Standard Abdullahi was caught on CCTV plunging a broken bottle in Broadley’s head. Broadley, a director of Freight Investor Services in Singapore, was attacked shortly after leaving the Tiger Tiger nightclub in London.

The 18-year old and an unknown accomplice attacked Broadley in a quiet street near the nightclub. Abdullahi was caught on CCTV dragging Broadley to the ground, stabbing him repeatedly and stamping on his head twice. Abdullahi stole his Rolex watch, mobile phone and wallet.

In a statement to the Old Bailey court in London, Bradley said he feared his scars would frighten his young children. He said he was still “bewildered by the intensity and the violence of the crime”. He thanked the CCTV operator, adding that he felt “lucky to be alive”. “If this had not happened in central London, if things had been different, then the outcome could have been very bad indeed,” he said.

Broadley needed stiches to 24 stab wounds, suffered broken teeth and still has shards of glass embedded in his scalp.

Jailing Abdullahi for 12 years, Judge Christopher Moss QC said: “This was a sustained and ferocious attack on an innocent man whom you had selected — you caused 24 injuries and you stamped on the victim’s head.”