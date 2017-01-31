The Seatrade Awards open for entries with new 'intelligent shipping' categories

The flagship Seatrade Awards now open for entries with three new categories reflecting new developments in the shipping industry.

First held in 1989 the Seatrade Awards are being relaunched with three new “intelligent categories” further opening up the premier award scheme for the maritime industry to a new set of potential entrants.

The three new categories will provide a focus on cyber security, digital technology and fuel efficiency and will be judged by an independent panel. These categories will celebrate those with an inspiring innovation and the potential to shape the future of the maritime industry.

“Established in 1989, the Seatrade Awards have become one of the most integral parts of the maritime industry. Whilst we will continue to champion the improvement of maritime standards, the Awards will also take a look to the future,” commented Andrew Williams, general manager of Seatrade.

“The development of trends such as the ongoing threat to cyber security; the use of digital technology and the importance of fuel efficiency will have a great impact on the future for the international maritime industry. In order to ensure these Awards continue to serve its community, we have introduced these new categories in order to identify and encourage those individuals and companies shaping that future – marking a new chapter for the Seatrade Awards and pioneering the future of maritime award schemes,” Williams explained..

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London on 30 June 2017 at the historic Grosvenor House over a three-course lunch, continuing to present an unrivalled opportunity to meet, network and celebrate the achievements and future of the maritime industry.

“Over nearly three decades, Guildhall has been a remarkable setting for the Seatrade Awards and for many is synonymous with the scheme. However, we look forward to returning to Grosvenor House, where the very first Seatrade ‘Money and Shipping’ conference was hosted in 1973,” said Chris Hayman, chairman of Seatrade.

With entries now open until Friday 10 March 2017, all sectors of the international maritime industry are invited to submit their entry at the:

Seatrade Awards website