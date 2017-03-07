The Swedish Club plays host to World Maritime University visit

A group of some 20 students from the World Maritime University (WMU) were briefed on some of the finer points of marine insurance when they visited The Swedish Club’s headquarters in Gothenburg last week.

The students, who came from a mixed background and with a wide range of experience, took part in a number of seminars on key insurance topics where they were able to quiz the Club’s top staff members on some of the complexities involved.

The Swedish Club has been hosting such visits from the University for the past 18 years and its md Team Asia, Ruizong Wang, is a former member of the WMU.

“We value the close relationship we have built up with the organisation over the years, and applaud the excellent work that it does in the field of maritime education,” commented Johan Kahlmeter, The Swedish Club’s head of claims - Marine.

WMU was founded by the IMO in 1983 and is based in Malmö, Sweden. As well as offering postgraduate courses it also carries out wide-ranging research in maritime and environmental studies.