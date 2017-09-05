Thun Tankers exercises option for fifth tanker at Chinese yard

Thun Tankers, part of the Gothia Tanker Alliance network, has exercised an option for a fifth product/chemical tanker to be built at China’s Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding.

The previously contracted four 17,500-dwt IMO II tankers are scheduled to be delivered between 2019 and 2020 from the Chinese shipyard.

Thun Tankers said the newbuildings will incorporate the latest design with focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, new regulations, and customers’ needs as key in the design and building process. The tankers will be commercially managed by Furetank, responsible for the intermediate segment within the alliance.

In addition to the five contracted intermediate tankers, Thun Tankers together with the Gothia Tanker Alliance partners Furetank Rederi AB and Rederi AB Alvtank have previously ordered another six 16,300 dwt intermediate tankers with LNG propulsion.

These vessels, that currently are under construction, are also built at Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding and they will be delivered between 2018 and 2020.

In October last year, Thun Tankers ordered four 8,000 dwt IMO II coastal tankers with LNG propulsion. These newbuildings, built at Sheepswerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, will be delivered between 2018 and 2021.

The tanker owner is also building two 6,000 dwt ice-class 1A dry cargo ships at the same Dutch yard with delivery between November 2017 and February 2018.