TMS Cardiff scores 10 year LNG carrier charter with Vitol

Greek shipowner TMS Cardiff has inked a 10-year time charter contract with Vitol for one of its X Carrier series of vessels.

TMS Cardiff has secured long term employment for the 10th out of eleven 174,000 cu m X Carrier vessel which is currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries, with Vitol as a new customer.

Christos Economou, founder of TMS Cardiff Gas, commented: “We are delighted to bring onboard our new long-term business customer which is a first time term customer for TMS Cardiff Gas

Pablo Galante Escobar, Vitol’s head of LNG said: “This time charter is our first long-term shipping position and enhances the overall proposition to our customers.”

TMS Cardiff has options for the delivery of additional X Carrier vessels, which feature XDF propulsion, in 2021.

