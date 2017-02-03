  • Home >
Tom Boardley appointed as new chairman of The Mission to Seafarers

Tom Boardley of Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been appointed as the new chairman of charity The Mission to Seafarers (MtS).

Boardley, executive vice president of LR, will take over as chairman of MtS from former P&O chief executive Roberts Woods on 1 April this year.

“The Mission to Seafarers plays a crucial role within the maritime industry, it is an honour to be invited to be chairman of a charity with such a proud history and bright future,” Boardley said.

Woods, who has been chairman of MtS since the start of 2007, said: “I am pleased to be handing over the chairmanship of The Mission to Seafarers to Tom Boardley. 

“Tom has a great reputation within the industry, and I have no doubt is the right person to steer the Mission through the next stage of the charity’s evolution. I wish him all the very best in his new role.”

Boardley has been with LR since 2009, has 30 years experience in the maritime sector.

Posted 03 February 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

