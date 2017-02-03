Tom Boardley appointed as new chairman of The Mission to Seafarers

Boardley, executive vice president of LR, will take over as chairman of MtS from former P&O chief executive Roberts Woods on 1 April this year.
“The Mission to Seafarers plays a crucial role within the maritime industry, it is an honour to be invited to be chairman of a charity with such a proud history and bright future,” Boardley said.
Woods, who has been chairman of MtS since the start of 2007, said: “I am pleased to be handing over the chairmanship of The Mission to Seafarers to Tom Boardley.
“Tom has a great reputation within the industry, and I have no doubt is the right person to steer the Mission through the next stage of the charity’s evolution. I wish him all the very best in his new role.”
Boardley has been with LR since 2009, has 30 years experience in the maritime sector.