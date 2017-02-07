Traffic up over 10% at Port of London

Cargo handled at terminals on the Thames - including Port of Tilbury, DP World’s London Gateway and Thamesport - totalled 50.4m tonnes, 5m tonnes up on 2015.
Growth came mainly in oil trades which were up 22% to 13.3m tonnes, with first cargoes delivered to the Thames Oil Port, the former Coryton oil refinery site now redeveloped as a fuel terminal, during 2016.
Containers and trailers (unitised traffic) also rose 7% to 18m tonnes, aggregates and cement by 16% to 12.4m tonnes, and cereal volumes by 15% to over 1m tonnes.
PLA chief executive, Robin Mortimer said the result was a “major milestone” towards the authotity’s “long-term Vision for 60m to 80m tonnes of cargo to be traded every year through the Port of London - more than at any time in the Thames' history.”