Traffic up over 10% at Port of London

Trade at the Port of London rose 11% last year to exceed 50m tonnes for the first time since 2008, reports the Port of London Authority, with volumes of oil, containers and building materials all showing marked improvement. The strong result follows several years of 2-3% growth.

Cargo handled at terminals on the Thames - including Port of Tilbury, DP World’s London Gateway and Thamesport - totalled 50.4m tonnes, 5m tonnes up on 2015.

Growth came mainly in oil trades which were up 22% to 13.3m tonnes, with first cargoes delivered to the Thames Oil Port, the former Coryton oil refinery site now redeveloped as a fuel terminal, during 2016.

Containers and trailers (unitised traffic) also rose 7% to 18m tonnes, aggregates and cement by 16% to 12.4m tonnes, and cereal volumes by 15% to over 1m tonnes.

PLA chief executive, Robin Mortimer said the result was a “major milestone” towards the authotity’s “long-term Vision for 60m to 80m tonnes of cargo to be traded every year through the Port of London - more than at any time in the Thames' history.”