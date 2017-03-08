Transas enlists satcom partner for THESIS

  • Home >
Digital solutions provider Transas has signed a partnership agreement with Satcom Global to add integrated connectivity to its THESIS (Transas Harmonized Eco System of Integrated Solutions) unified platform for digital operations on ships and shore-based offices.

The agreement will allow vessels using Transas’ navigation and onboard voyage optimisation solutions to access Satcom Global’s Aura VSAT network, allowing them to connect seamlessly with shore-based fleet operations centres.

Speaking at the recent Transas Global Conference in Malta, Transas ceo Frank Coles (pictured) described THESIS as “a platform for shared data services, decision support tools and applications to enable the digital maritime industry to operate.

“In this respect we see the navigation sensors along with ECDIS (Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems) as the brain employed both to operate and to monitor the ships operation,” he added.

Satcom Global ceo Ian Robinson described the agreement as providing vessel owners with “both cost savings and efficiency gains as we move towards a more connected and safer ship.” He explained how the teaming would provide dedicated, high-throughput bandwidth for data exchange such as ECDIS updates, “at the same time as generous connectivity for crew welfare services and data transfers related to vessel operations.”

Separately, Transas recently announced a new strategic partnership with Japan Radio Company (JRC) to work together on R&D, product distribution and project collaboration

Posted 08 March 2017

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

