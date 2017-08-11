UBM chairman Dame Helen Alexander passes away

A renowned businesswoman, her long career included boardroom roles at companies including Rolls-Royce, British Gas parent Centrica and chairman of the Port of London Authority.

Dame Helen was president of the CBI 2009-2011 and was chief executive of the Economist Group until 2008, having joined the company in 1985 and was managing director of the Economist Intelligence Unit from 1993 to 1997.

She was also deputy chair of the Hampton-Alexander Review into the representation of women in senior levels of business, and chancellor of the University of Southampton.

Dame Helen, who was married with three children, had been battling cancer for several years.