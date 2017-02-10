UGS objective - maintaining Greek shipping's leading status in maritime affairs

The Greek government and seafarers unions are failing to utilise the largest shipping fleet in the world as the country struggles to overcome its economic crisis and the high level of unemployment according the shipowners.

In a broadside launched at the government and workers unions, the president of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS), Theodore Veniamis told the UGS agm, 8 February: “Unfortunately, the state and our seafarer's trade unions have not utilised the potential of Greek shipping."

Veniamis, told the agm, Greek shipping can "offer new jobs to our unemployed citizens who lack other employment opportunities due to the economic crisis the country experiences”.

Contending Greek shipping, to remain a strategic pillar and a growth driver of the Greek economy the oceangoing fleet must be competitive. "Thus, the utilisation of Greek junior crews is possible only in terms consistent with the legal rules and regulations prevailing in the global maritime labour market, he said.

However, he predicted that, "albeit belatedly, unrealistic union obstacles that prevent the creation of new jobs in a country where unemployment shakes the tissues of our society, will be overcome".

On the battle with the European Union over Greek shipping tax, Veniamis hoped that "soon we will have a final decision by Competition Commissioner Vestager, which will take into account, as a priority, the need for legal certainty and the maintaining of the competitiveness of Greek shipping, which are basic parameters of EU policy for the maritime sector”.

Veniamis stressed Greek shipping maintained its leadership in the global shipping, despite “an explosive economic and political environment”. He said: “We control about 20% of world capacity in dwt through 4,600 vessels and in particular a 28% of the tanker capacity, 22% for bulk carriers, 16% in chemical and oil products tankers, 15% in LNG / LPG, 13% in reefers and 9% in container ships.”

While Veniamis referred to the global importance of Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump, his focus was on issues of importance for the Greek oceangoing fleet, like the introduction of an Emissions Trading System by the EU, the Ballast Water Management agreement, the Hong Kong agreement on recycling and 2017 as European Maritime Year.

New rules for advancement of short sea shipping in Europe, the UGS' regular meetings with various shipping bodies like IMO, IACS members and P&I clubs and the development of bilateral relations with other shipowners’ unions, were also mentioned, as was the establishment of the non-profit organization SYN-ENOSIS for implementation of social and large scale charitable projects.

Veniamis said it was “a new year of challenges is ahead of us”. However, the recent celebration of the 100 years of our Union reminded us all of the heritage we have in our hands and we must preserve it as a guarantee for the future of our industry." He said: "Our one objective is to maintain the leading status of Greek shipping in global maritime affairs, while maximising the resulting benefits for our country - economic, social and strategic.”

Veniamis, may well be in a position to further this objective. During the agm, a proposed amendment to the union’s constitution was approved, thus enabling Veniamis to run for a fourth consecutive three-year term when elections roll round next February.

When elected to the presidency in 2009, the UGS constitution limited the same candidate to two consecutive three-year terms. He has already breached this.