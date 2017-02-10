  • Home >
  UK launches Seafarers Awareness Week 2017 campaign
UK launches Seafarers Awareness Week 2017 campaign

Maritime job prospects at sea and ashore will be the focus of this year’s Seafarers Awareness Week being organised by nautical charity Seafarers UK, which celebrates its centenary this year.

A series of maritime profile-raising events will take place across the UK June 24-30 2017, coinciding with IMO’s Day of the Seafarer (June 25), which has been held annually since 2011.

“Maritime Jobs at Sea and Ashore” and “Sea Ports for Prosperity” are the two themes chosen for this week-long celebration, announced Seafarers UK director-general Cmdre Barry Bryant (pictured), speaking at the official campaign launch at sponsor Inmarsat’s London HQ yesterday.

“We believe it is good for the whole UK maritime world to benefit from raised public awareness of the contribution we collectively make to the UK economy,” Bryant said. “To do this we will disseminate positive messages about newsworthy maritime activities, from public events and school visits to ports, to college open days and other sources of information about maritime and marine job opportunities.”

Supporting the week is Maritime UK, the promotional body grouping the country’s shipping, ports, marine and business service sectors. Chairman David Dingle spoke at the launch event, stressing the crucial role that the maritime sector and seafaring plays in enabling trade with the rest of the world, and in supporting the UK’s position as a world-class maritime centre.

Posted 10 February 2017

