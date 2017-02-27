UK P&I Club appoints Susanne Murphy as EMEA regional head

The UK P&I Club has announced the appointment of Susanne Murphy as its news Europe, Middle East and Africa regional director.

Murphy boasts extensive experience in the region; she was syndicate manager for LS2 for a number of years and worked particularly closely with the club’s German members.

In addition, Murphy moved into the senior management team of the UK Defence Club in 2009 and is deputy club manager.

She will continue to perform this role in addition to her regional director responsibilities.

Responsibility for the Club’s Greek members remains with the Greek regional director, Daniel Evans.

The UK P&I Club said the appointment signals its continued commitment to the region and its members.

Hugo Wynn-Williams, ceo, said: “I am extremely pleased Susanne has taken this key role. Her experience, knowledge and approach will be an invaluable asset to our European team.”