  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • UK seafarers’ union stages protest at European Maritime Day event
News:Europe

UK seafarers’ union stages protest at European Maritime Day event

UK seafarers’ union stages protest at European Maritime Day event

UK maritime union RMT staged a protest over seafarer employment practices outside the 10th European Maritime Day conference taking place in Poole today. 

As part of its Save Our Seafarers 2020 campaign designed to protect UK seafarer jobs, RMT is highlighting a number of perceived injustices. It claims that 56% of the 500,000-plus seafarers who work in European waters “are non-EU nationals on poverty pay”, while of the 87,000 Ratings jobs in the UK shipping industry only 10% are held by UK seafarers.

Particular target of the protest was a local ferry company alleged to be practising low-cost crewing by employing non-EU seafarers. while other recent instances of substandard Indian-flagged and –crewed vessels found operating in the North Sea have added to RMT’s concerns.

The union’s argument runs that vessels operating almost exclusively in UK waters or on the UK continental shelf should be subject to the same employment conditions – including a national minimum wage level - as UK land-based industries in the interests of fair competition.

Furthermore, the number of UK Ratings has fallen by 25% since 2011, RMT claims. With some 3,000 more UK Ratings set to retire by 2020, if training and employment have not increased by then the country will find itself exposed to “negative economic, social and security effects of a maritime skills deficit.”

RMT’s national secretary Steve Todd stated: “Our objective is simple – a guaranteed future for the UK shipping industry based on the development of a skilled and expanded domestic workforce that will secure the economy of areas like Poole well into the future."

Separately, officers’ union Nautilus International is lobbying UK political parties ahead of next month’s general election to commit to supporting British shipping and the employment and training of British seafarers, in order to protect the jobs and livelihoods of the country’s 23,000 seafarers.

Specifically, Nautilus says it is vital that the next government takes urgent action to implement the recommendations of the Maritime Growth Study (Mountevans Report) and to adopt the SMarT Plus proposals for improved seafarer training support.

Posted 18 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropePort & LogisticsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top