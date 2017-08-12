V.Group buys Graig Ship Management

The ship management arm of Graig Shipping specialises in newbuilding supervision and bulk carrier management and will continue to operate independently within the V.Group portfolio.

V.Group said that through the transaction the two companies would form a “close, complementary partnership to provide an integrated service covering investment, ownership, ship management, and supervision”.

Hanne Sorensen acting ceo V.Group said: “For V.Group, this acquisition represents an opportunity to strengthen our marine services offerings to clients within Asia and the West, with a particular focus on dry bulk.”

Hugh Williams, chief executive of Graig Shipping commented: “This is an outstanding opportunity for Graig Ship Management to continue to grow within V.Group’s portfolio and to build on the reputation it has developed as a leading dry cargo services provider. Operating within the V.Group portfolio, we will be supported by the global footprint, the scale and investment needed to continue to provide an enhanced service to our customers while retaining our core values.”

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.