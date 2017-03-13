  • Home >
Van Oord orders first LNG-powered crane vessel

The Dutch dredging company Van Oord has ordered an LNG-powered crane vessel from Neptune Shipyards in the Netherlands.

The vessel, to be named Werkendam, will be Van Oord’s first LNG-powered vessel and will generally be by subsidiary Paans Van Oord.

The vessel will be able to run on LNG, with has oil as backup with a 38 cu m on the aft deck, giving the crane vessel enough LNG storage to sail and operate for fourteen days without having bunkering LNG.

The crane barge will be environment-friendly using less fuel and therefore emitting less CO2 without comprising operational production the company said.

“Energy efficiency is one of the top items on our sustainability agenda and to reduce our carbon footprint, we are researching use of alternative fuels, such as LNG and biofuel,“ said Jaap de Jong, staff director of the ship management department at Van Oord. “With this investment, we will be gaining experience of LNG-powered vessels and related benefits,” he added.

The Werkendam will be equipped with sensors and energy storage systems which will monitor energy consumption of almost all equipment and systems on board which will even make it possible to store or re-use over capacity, when operating the crane. Data produced will provide crew members with an insight into energy consumption to respond appropriately.

The vessel length is 68.4 m, with hopper capacity of 700 cu m, and three 475 KW LNG-powered generators with a four-rope grab crane of 20 tonnes lifting capacity at 20m and 25 tonnes at 16 m.

Posted 13 March 2017

