Van Oord wins contract for Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm

Van Oord has been awarded the Balance of Plant contract to build the Northland Power Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm, the Rotterdam-based company said in a statement.

The Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm is located in the German Bight, 95 km northwest of the island of Borkum. The scope consists of the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and offshore high voltage station, and the transportation of the wind turbines. The project was originally developed by Highland Group Holdings.

Van Oord will deploy amongst others its offshore installation vessel Aeolus, and cable-laying vessel Nexus. The offshore installation is envisaged to start in the second half of 2018. Deutsche Bucht will be operational by the end of 2019.

The offshore wind farm will consist of 31 eight MW wind turbines and will have a rated power of 252 MW. This is enough to provide more than 178,000 homes annually with sustainable energy.

Once completed, the offshore wind farm reduces CO2 emissions by more than 360,000 tonnes per year. The reduction fits to the goals set by the German government to reduce CO2 emissions in 2020 with 40% compared to 1990.

“We had a great experience working with Van Oord on our Gemini wind farm. Van Oord is one of the world’s leading contractors in offshore construction, and we have developed a very strong and collaborative relationship. Together we look forward to delivering another high quality project,” said John Brace ceo of Northland Power.

“Our cooperation during the Gemini project has proved very successful. We are confident that this will be another excellent cooperation between Northland Power and Van Oord. Both Northland Power and Van Oord share the ambition to contribute to the further development of offshore wind as reliable renewable energy source,” commented Arnoud Kuis, director Van Oord Offshore Wind.