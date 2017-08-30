Verifavia inks emissions verification deal with Liberian Registry

Paris-based emissions verification body Verifavia announces that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Liberian Registry to offer verification services under both IMO DCS (Data Collection System) and EU MRV (Monitoring, Reporting and Verification) for Liberian-flagged vessels, the world’s second largest merchant fleet.

Verifavia said it would leverage its existing knowledge and expertise as an independent EU MRV dual-accredited verifier to deliver “streamlined and efficient verification services’ to Liberian-registered vessels, which number some 4,200 units totaling over 150m gt or around 12% of the world’s ocean going fleet, to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping.



Verifavia also said that it also becomes the first independent verifier to provide IMO DCS verification services; otherwise maritime classification societies perform IMO DCS and EU MRV verification.

“Given the strong commonalities between the EU and IMO monitoring schemes, the strategic cooperation provides shipowners and operators with additional reassurance that independent EU MRV accredited verifiers have the knowledge, expertise, and understanding to provide support in navigating the requirements and challenges relating to both EU MRV and IMO DCS regulations,” the company added.