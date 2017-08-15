VIDEO: CSCL Jupiter blocking Antwerp port successfuly refloated

The very large containership CSCL Jupiter has been successfully refloated at first attempt.

The 14,300 teu, Hong Kong-flagged CSCL Jupiter blocked access to the port of Antwerp on Monday morning when it ran aground in the river Scheldt while enroute to Hamburg.

Despite being stuck hard aground the vessel was successfully refloated on Monday evening with the help of a reported 16 tugboats. The CSCL Jupiter sailed back to the port of Antwerp for inspection after being refloated.

The stricken vessel had attracted hundreds of onlookers on Monday with the low tide allowing people to climb onto the sand bank the bow of the ship was stuck on.

A video of the refloating operation can be viewed below.