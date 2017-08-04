VIDEO: DNV GL carries out first offshore drone survey

Classification society DNV GL has carried out its first offshore drone survey of a Prosafe semisubmersible tender support vessel (TSV).

Using camera-equipped drones, DNV GL’s drone pilots checked the Safe Scandinavia’s fairleads and their connection with the vessel’s two columns as part of the intermediate survey.

DNV GL is rolling out drone surveys for checking of both external structures and enclosed spaces on ships and offshore units to save both time and cost, and improving safety by no longer requiring personnel to carry out inspections in potentially dangerous situations.

“This was a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our drones’ abilities to check the condition of remote external components in challenging offshore conditions,” explained Cezary Galinski, project manager classification Poland at DNV GL.

“The inspection only required the semi-submersible to de-ballast, then we flew the drone approximately 25 metres below the main deck to check the condition of the fairleads and their connections to the columns that hold up the TSV. With wind speeds of approximately 15 knots, this went very well and the survey showed that the fairleads and their connections were in a good condition.

DNV GL has built a network of trained drone pilots based in Gdynia, Piraeus, Singapore, Houston and Shanghai with surveys offered from these locations.

A video of the drone survey of the Safe Scandinavia can be viewed below.