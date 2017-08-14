VIDEO: Giant boxship CSCL Jupiter runs aground blocking Antwerp port

A very large containership CSCL Jupiter has run aground on the banks of the river Scheldt blocking access to the Port of Antwerp.

The 14,300 teu, Hong Kong-flagged CSCL Jupiter was reported to be proceeding downstream from the Port of Antwerp when its steering gear failed causing it to run aground on the banks Scheldt, in Zeeland, the Netherlands. The river connects the Belgian port to the North Sea, and the vessel was enroute to Hamburg.

Tugboats are in attendance in hopes of refloating the vessel at high tide, however, a video which can be viewed below shows the CSCL Jupiter to be hard aground.

"We're heading for low tide in the coming hours, that does not make things easier," a port spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Reuters.