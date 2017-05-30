Viking rolls out safety innovations

Viking Life-Saving Equipment will be showcasing several of its innovative safety developments at this week’s Nor-Shipping, where it is exhibiting on stand T02-16B.

Visitors to the stand will be able to see what Viking describes as its "revolutionary" Nadiro Drop-In-Ball lifeboat hook system with a minimal number of moving parts, as well as the company’s brand new PV95 series lifejacket.

With the recent introduction of the Polar Code the company will also be highlighting its considerable pedigree in safety measures for Arctic conditions, including the first special Polar liferafts operational down to -50° C and Polar immersion suits tested down to -60° C.

Viking also offers Shipowner Agreements to manage all aspects of safety equipment sourcing and servicing at “predictable, transparent prices,” pointed out svp Beny. Proving increasingly popular with shipowners, these can cover “evacuation systems, liferafts (both conventional and extended service interval types), fire safety equipment, PPE and LSA,” he added















