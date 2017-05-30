  • Home >
  • News >
  • Europe >
  • Viking rolls out safety innovations
News:Europe

Viking rolls out safety innovations

Viking rolls out safety innovations

Viking Life-Saving Equipment will be showcasing several of its innovative safety developments at this week’s Nor-Shipping, where it is exhibiting on stand T02-16B.    

Visitors to the stand will be able to see what Viking describes as its "revolutionary" Nadiro Drop-In-Ball lifeboat hook system with a minimal number of moving parts, as well as the company’s brand new PV95 series lifejacket. 

With the recent introduction of the Polar Code the company will also be highlighting its considerable pedigree in safety measures for Arctic conditions, including the first special Polar liferafts operational down to -50° C and Polar immersion suits tested down to -60° C.

Viking also offers Shipowner Agreements to manage all aspects of safety equipment sourcing and servicing at “predictable, transparent prices,” pointed out svp Beny. Proving increasingly popular with shipowners, these can cover “evacuation systems, liferafts (both conventional and extended service interval types), fire safety equipment, PPE and LSA,” he added




 

 

Posted 30 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

Seatrade Maritime Awards Dubai stacked RGB WBG       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Maritime Awards are now open for entries; the premier maritime award scheme for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. With 20 categories to choose from, including three new awards, could this be the year your team is put in the spotlight?

Entries close Thursday 25 May 2017 - find out more about taking part today.
ENTER NOW
Published in EuropeShip OperationsLive From Nor-Shipping 2017News Emails
Tagged under
back to top