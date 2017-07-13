  • Home >
Vopak consortium to develop LNG terminal in Germany

A consortium comprising of Vopak LNG Holding, Oiltanking and Gasunie LNG Holding is looking into constructing and operating a multi-service LNG terminal in Northern Germany.

The three companies have acquired the approval under the EU Merger Regulation to establish a joint venture for owning and operating the LNG terminal.

“This decision is a milestone within the feasibility study the companies are currently conducting,” Vopak stated.

The location of the LNG terminal, including import and small scale services, is expected to be at Brunsbuttel along the Elbe river close to Hamburg.

“This positive decision of the European Commission is an important milestone in developing a LNG facility in Northern Germany,” Vopak said.

“The feasibility study consists of economic, technical, nautical and regulatory assessments as well as the permits procedures. Now that the EC approval is in place, the parties are ready to jointly work towards the next development phases. No financial investment decisions have been taken yet,” it added.

Posted 13 July 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

