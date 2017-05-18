Wärtsilä to focus on digitalisation, ecological solutions at Nor-Shipping

Technology group Wärtsilä will be be hosting a series of presentations on the advantages of digitalisation for the future of shipping at its stand – or Digital Lounge as it prefers to call it – at Nor-Shipping.

An array of technical experts will be on hand to discuss how digitalisation can bring greater efficiencies and more effective business models, including Marco Ryan, chief digital officer & evp, digital organisation (pictured).

In recent years Wärtsilä has undergone a a ‘digital transformation’ of the company - a process Ryan was recruited to oversee - and is now setting up a network of Digital Competency & Innovation Centres around the world, including an initial four in Helsinki, Hamburg, Fort Lauderdale and Singapore.

The company is also a leader in developing battery powered propulsion capabilities for shipping, as well as other emissions reduction technologies such as exhaust scrubbers – for which it has just won a prestigious contract to equip a new Korean ferry being built at Hyundai Mipo.

Wärtsilä will also be providing an update at Nor-Shipping on its participation in The Seabin Project to install trial floating garbage collection bins in selected harbours and marinas around the world.