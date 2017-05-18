  • Home >
Wärtsilä to focus on digitalisation, ecological solutions at Nor-Shipping

Wärtsilä to focus on digitalisation, ecological solutions at Nor-Shipping

Technology group Wärtsilä will be be hosting a series of presentations on the advantages of digitalisation for the future of shipping at its stand – or Digital Lounge as it prefers to call it – at Nor-Shipping.

An array of technical experts will be on hand to discuss how digitalisation can bring greater efficiencies and more effective business models, including Marco Ryan, chief digital officer & evp, digital organisation (pictured).

In recent years Wärtsilä has undergone a a ‘digital transformation’ of the company - a process Ryan was recruited to oversee - and is now setting up a network of Digital Competency & Innovation Centres around the world, including an initial four in Helsinki, Hamburg, Fort Lauderdale and Singapore.

The company is also a leader in developing battery powered propulsion capabilities for shipping, as well as other emissions reduction technologies such as exhaust scrubbers – for which it has just won a prestigious contract to equip a new Korean ferry being built at Hyundai Mipo.

Wärtsilä will also be providing an update at Nor-Shipping on its participation in The Seabin Project to install trial floating garbage collection bins in selected harbours and marinas around the world.

Posted 18 May 2017

Bob Jaques

Editor of Seatrade Maritime Review

