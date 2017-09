Wärtsilä reports a previously unannounced contract to supply the cargo handling system and cargo tanks for a new 3000 cu m LNG bunker barge to be owned by LNG Shipping, a consortium of Belgium-based Victrol and CFT Corp of France.

The barge is being built in Romania and will be outfitted in the Netherlands, and upon delivery will be chartered by Shell.Wärtsilä vp – Flow and Gas Solutions Timo Koponen said the contract win, which occurred in June, was testament to the company’s “vast experience and broad in-house know-how concerning gas systems.”

Gisele Maes Buelens of Victrol added that Wärtsilä’s ability to provide the equipment on a fast-track basis was “important for the delivery scheduling of this barge.”